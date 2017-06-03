Body of woman found in empty house in Lumberton

Authorities in Lumberton found the badly-decomposed body of a woman in a vacant house Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Authorities in Lumberton found the badly-decomposed body of a woman in a vacant house Saturday morning.

According to a Lumberton Police Department news release, officers responded to the 600 block of East Eighth Street at 10:24 a.m.

The body is being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.

LPD detectives, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and a Robeson County District Attorney’s Office investigator worked the crime scene.

Contact Detective Jennifer White or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 with information.

