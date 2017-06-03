NMBDPS: More tickets issued Memorial Day weekend compared with 2016

Statistics released Friday by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety showed an uptick in tickets issued Memorial Day weekend compared with last year. (Source: NMBDPS)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Statistics released Friday by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety showed an uptick in tickets issued Memorial Day weekend compared with last year.

Officers issued 234 tickets, up from 85 in 2016, an increase attributable in part to a decrease in traffic and attendance.

“It appears that due to the decrease in traffic and overall attendance, police officers had a bit more time to focus more on rewarding repeat violators with tickets, versus having to hand out warnings and then immediately move on to handle other developing situations,” said NMB Public Information Officer Patrick Dowling.

The statistics cover Harley Week, which took place from May 15 through 21, but include all residents and visitors, rather than solely pertaining to a particular event. Officers made the same number of arrests, 70, as last year during that week. They issued 31 fewer tickets, gave 48 more warnings and responded to 115 more calls for service. There were 30 traffic accidents, down from 36 last year, nine of which involved motorcycles.

Memorial Day weekend, May 25 through 29, officers made nine fewer arrests, gave 45 more warnings and responded to 70 more calls for service than last year. There were 39 traffic accidents, up from 32 last year, seven of which involved a motorcycle.

