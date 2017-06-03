Sun-filled Salt Games kick off in Myrtle Beach

The two-day sun-filled Native Sons Salt Games kicked off Saturday in Myrtle Beach with a host of events for all ages. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The two-day sun-filled Native Sons Salt Games kicked off Saturday in Myrtle Beach with a host of events for all ages.

A surf-off, volleyball tournament and CrossFit competition are only some of the events taking place this weekend. There will also be beach yoga and wrestling.

Last year, there were 300 CrossFit teams, while this year, 400 are participating.

The event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place located between Eighth and Ninth avenues north.

There are free festival activities, food vendors, and live entertainment. For the first time this year, event staff added a jumping park with inflatables for kids.

"The goal is just to have a good time and as always with the Native Sons motto, just promote the local beach community. We're all about making Myrtle Beach a better place for the locals and tourists that are coming into town," said Event Coordinator Kendall Seagroves.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.