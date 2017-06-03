Marion police officer involved in crash, taken to hospital

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Several people, including an on-duty Marion police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car crash Friday night.

According to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie, the officer was responding to a call around 11:15 p.m. when a car turned in front of him on East Highway 76 in front of Walmart, causing the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The severity of the victims’ injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.