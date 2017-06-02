Superblock property owners who haven't sold for children's museum, library project say city had appraisals done

House Parts remains open as owner waits to hear from city of Myrtle Beach about purchase offer (Source: Amy Lipman)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two Superblock buildings the city of Myrtle Beach wants to buy to build a library and children’s museum remain in negotiations. The owners said the city had appraisals done of their properties last month, but they haven’t heard much since then.

The city has purchased 10 properties, said David Sebok, executive director of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation.

Myrtle Beach hasn’t bought House Parts and the building that houses Jack Thompson Studios and Gallery, which Tom Davis owns.

Davis said he hasn’t heard from the city since the appraisal.

The owner of House Parts, Lacy Paulussen, said she’s also waiting to hear from the city at this point.

She said they’re essentially in a stalemate right now.

In February, city council gave the city manager permission to use eminent domain if necessary to get those two properties.

Paulussen said she doesn’t know what the future holds, but in the meantime, she’s continuing to run the business and still hoping she won’t have to sell it.

“It’s uncomfortable,” she said. “It’s hard to do business when customers want to know where you might be next year or if you’re still going to be standing in the same spot a month from now.”

Jack Thompson said all of this has affected business and he’s not getting walk in customers like he used to because he thinks the public assumes his gallery is closed. He said he is open and waiting for customers.

