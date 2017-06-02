MBPD reports fewer arrests, citations, charges, collisions during 2017 Bikefest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In Myrtle Beach, the total number of arrests, citations, criminal charges, traffic collisions, and DUI arrests dropped during the Atlantic Beach Bikefest in 2017, compared to the previous year.

According to data released by the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Friday, there were 714 individuals arrested or cited between May 26 and 29 in Myrtle Beach, compared to 784 during the same period in the previous year. There were a total of 1,003 citations or charges filed in 2017, down from the 1,138 filed in 2016.

The report also shows that most categories of serious crime have been dropping over the Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach over the last several years. Residential breaking and entering, hotel room breaking and entering, weapons offenses, stolen motorcycles, drug possession and sales, and assault and battery incidents all dropped in 2017 compared the previous year. Unlike 2016, there were zero homicides reported this year.

Myrtle Beach Police’s Lt. Joey Crosby explained that these drops are direct result of the city’s focus on reducing major crimes during Bikefest.

A total of 101 traffic collisions were reported in Myrtle Beach this year, compared to 138 reported in 138. However, there were two traffic fatalities in 2017, compared to no fatalities reported in 2016. There were 16 DUI arrests in 2016, two more than the 14 reported this year.

Some of the statistics recorded by police did rise this year: there were 23 noise tickets issued this year, versus just eight issued last year. And there were 3,592 total calls for service for police in 2017, up from the 3,509 reported in 2016.

A few categories of serious crime also saw a slight rise in 2017: there were two reported armed robberies this year compared to just one in 2016, there were two reports of criminal sexual conduct this year compared to one last year, and there were four more reports of stolen vehicles in 2017.

Police only worked 6,440 overtime hours over the weekend, the lowest amount since 2014, when there was a spate of violent crimes across the city, including three reported homicides. Crosby said this drop in overtime hours was due to authorities closing the traffic loop early several nights, and cancelling it entirely on Sunday due to weather.

View the complete statistical breakdown of Memorial Day weekend crime in Myrtle Beach with stats from 2007 to this year below:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.