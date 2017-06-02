Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

Jacorius Campbell. (Source: MCSO)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes.

Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion, is asked for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 168 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the MCSO is 843-423-8216 or Marion County 911 at 843-423-8399.

