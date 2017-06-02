Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would repl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News) The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County.

The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

The meeting is being held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waccamaw High School cafeteria, 2412 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island.

The proposed project will realign the intersection to meet current design requirements, eliminate crossing conflicts and improve safety.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

    Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:53:08 GMT
    Jacorius Campbell. (Source: MCSO)Jacorius Campbell. (Source: MCSO)
    MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes. Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion, is asked for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weig...More >>
    MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes. Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion, is asked for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weig...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:42:30 GMT
    Hurricane Season ForecastHurricane Season Forecast

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>

  • Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

    Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:42:00 GMT
    The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)

    A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

    More >>

    A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly