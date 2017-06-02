Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County.

The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

The meeting is being held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waccamaw High School cafeteria, 2412 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island.

The proposed project will realign the intersection to meet current design requirements, eliminate crossing conflicts and improve safety.

