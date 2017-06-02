FIRST ALERT: Early summer weather through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The first full weekend of June will feature very typical early summer weather with very warm temperatures, a bit of mugginess and just a slight risk of a storm or two.

Tonight will be most clear with mild temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies through the day. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s inland and into the middle and upper 80s across the Grand Strand. Rain chances are slim with only a 20% risk of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be nearly identical with very warm temperatures and only a 20% chance of a pop up shower or storm.

Better chances of showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Monday when a weak cold front begins to drop into the region.