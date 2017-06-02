FIRST ALERT: Early summer weather through the weekend

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season. The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.More >>
A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.More >>
Florence Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday night. Alex June Clemons was last seen leading her residence on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Just 1. She is described as 25 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with blonde hair.More >>
Florence police are looking for a suspect who reportedly rode to Ingram Street on a bicycle and shot a person Thursday night. Bennie John Nowlin is wanted for the shooting, which happened at the Ingram Street Grocery, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department. Nowlin should be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
On Friday, Alex Deaton appeared in Pratt County District Court after being accused of shooting a convenience store clerk on March 1 in Kansas, while on the run from his crimes in Mississippi. Deaton was arrested a few hours later, after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.More >>
