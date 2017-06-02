FIRST ALERT: Early summer weather through the weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Early summer weather through the weekend

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Saturday temperatures Saturday temperatures
Saturday beach forecast Saturday beach forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The first full weekend of June will feature very typical early summer weather with very warm temperatures, a bit of mugginess and just a slight risk of a storm or two. 

Tonight will be most clear with mild temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies through the day.  Afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s inland and into the middle and upper 80s across the Grand Strand.  Rain chances are slim with only a 20% risk of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. 

Sunday will be nearly identical with very warm temperatures and only a 20% chance of a pop up shower or storm. 

Better chances of showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Monday when a weak cold front begins to drop into the region. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

    Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:53:08 GMT
    Jacorius Campbell. (Source: MCSO)Jacorius Campbell. (Source: MCSO)
    MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes. Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion, is asked for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weig...More >>
    MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes. Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion, is asked for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weig...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:42:30 GMT
    Hurricane Season ForecastHurricane Season Forecast

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>

  • Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

    Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:42:00 GMT
    The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)

    A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

    More >>

    A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly