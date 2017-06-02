UPDATE: Missing Florence woman found safe and sound - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Missing Florence woman found safe and sound

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Alex June Clemons. (Source: Florence Police

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence Police say a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since Thursday night has been found safe and sound.

Alex June Clemons was last seen leaving her residence on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. 

Shortly after announcing her as missing on Friday afternoon, Florence Police provided an update that she had been found safe and sound.

    MBPD reports fewer arrests, citations, charges, collisions during 2017 Bikefest

    MBPD reports fewer arrests, citations, charges, collisions during 2017 Bikefest

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:06:23 GMT
    Barricades helped to control traffic in Myrtle Beach during Bikefest. (Source: WMBF News)

    In Myrtle Beach, the total number of arrests, citations, criminal charges, traffic collisions, and DUI arrests dropped during the Atlantic Beach Bikefest in 2017, compared to the previous year.

  • Volunteers demonstrate at Gun Violence Awareness Day event in Conway

    Volunteers demonstrate at Gun Violence Awareness Day event in Conway

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:56:19 GMT
    Volunteers demonstrating at the Gun Violence Awareness Day event in Conway. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

    A National Gun Violence Awareness Day event is being held Friday afternoon in Conway. Volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are at the event, which began at 2 p.m. at the Highway 55 Restaurant at Highway 501 and Singleton Ridge Road. 

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:26:26 GMT
    Alex June Clemons. (Source: Florence Police

    Florence Police say a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since Thursday night has been found safe and sound.

