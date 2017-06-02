UPDATE: Missing Florence woman found safe and sound

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence Police say a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since Thursday night has been found safe and sound.

Alex June Clemons was last seen leaving her residence on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

Shortly after announcing her as missing on Friday afternoon, Florence Police provided an update that she had been found safe and sound.

