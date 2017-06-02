Police looking for missing Florence woman

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday night.

Alex June Clemons was last seen leading her residence on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Just 1. She is described as 25 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey yoga pants and hair in a pony tail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

