Volunteers demonstrate at Gun Violence Awareness Day event in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A National Gun Violence Awareness Day event is being held Friday afternoon in Conway.

Volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are at the event, which began at 2 p.m. at the Highway 55 Restaurant at Highway 501 and Singleton Ridge Road.

The event is part of a national “Wear Orange” campaign that includes over 400 influencers, corporations, mayors, and partner organizations, and iconic landmarks to kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month.

"It's truly incredible to watch this movement grow year after year - it has morphed from a moment my friends and I dreamed up to honor Hadiya to a national movement, with events in every state," said Nza-Ari Khepra, founder of Project Orange Tree and co-creator of Wear Orange. "I'm so grateful to the thousands of Americans who will turn out to turn their communities orange this weekend. Their passion for saving lives from gun violence inspires me to keep going and demanding change."

WMBF News' Lisa Gresci was at the Conway event

Learn more about the Wear Orange campaign here: http://www.wearorange.org

