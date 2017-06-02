Seeing smoke in the south? Could be controlled burn or wildfire

Map showing the location of the controlled burn near Murrells Inlet (Source: SCFC)

Map showing the location of the contained wildfire near Georgetown. (Source: SCFC)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - If you're seeing smoke in the South Strand area, it may be from either a controlled burn near Murrells Inlet, or a wildfire near Georgetown.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is showing a 60-acre controlled burn on Treatment Road in Horry County near Murrells Inlet. They are also reporting a contained four-acre wildfire off Browns Ferry Road, or Highway 51, near Johnson Road, inland from Georgetown, as of Friday afternoon. That

For the latest information on controlled burns and wildfires, visit the SCFC website here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.