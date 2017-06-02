Cubs A Palooza Contest

Enter to win a VIP package to the Pelicans game on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday June 23-25, including two tickets, food discounts, and the chance to get your picture taken with the Cubs' World Series trophy!More >>
Enter to win a VIP package to the Pelicans game on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday June 23-25, including two tickets, food discounts, and the chance to get your picture taken with the Cubs' World Series trophy!More >>
Horry County police arrested a wanted Tabor City man in a Loris motel on Tuesday, May 23, according to WMBF News’ partner, My Horry News.More >>
Horry County police arrested a wanted Tabor City man in a Loris motel on Tuesday, May 23, according to WMBF News’ partner, My Horry News.More >>
Construction on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lake Drive in Myrtle Beach was delayed by the lack of equipment to complete the storm-drainage phase of the work.More >>
Construction on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lake Drive in Myrtle Beach was delayed by the lack of equipment to complete the storm-drainage phase of the work.More >>
Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5 through 7.More >>
Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5 through 7.More >>
A group of Coastal Carolina students known as the Wall Fellows, of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business, recently visited the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors headquarters in London.More >>
A group of Coastal Carolina students known as the Wall Fellows, of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business, recently visited the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors headquarters in London.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>