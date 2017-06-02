Authorities apprehend Tabor City fugitive in Loris

From WMBF News' partner MyHorryNews.com:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police arrested a wanted Tabor City man in a Loris motel on Tuesday, May 23.

According to a police report, a detective from ATF’s Violent Crimes Task Force was notified by an HCPD detective who was a member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force of a fugitive in Loris.

The suspect, whom had warrants from North Carolina on drug and weapons charges, was found to be staying in the Carolina Inn motel located on U.S. 701 in Loris, the report said.

When officers had searched the room, they located the suspect along with a handgun that was later revealed to have been stolen, a “quantity of green vegetation located in a clear plastic baggy,” and $3,363 in cash.

A warrant was then issued and served by the ATF officer before the suspect’s room was searched again, the report stated.

Within the room, authorities found a toiletry bag containing various bags and slips housing both “white powder” and “white rock” substances as well as various packaging materials, police said.

Justin McKvian, 27, of Tabor City, N.C., was incarcerated in J. Reuben Long Detention Center at the time of this report. He faces charges of being a fugitive from justice, trafficking 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams of cocaine, first offense, manufacturing, distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute Schedule I(B), (C), LSD or Schedule II (cocaine) narcotics, first offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance from Schedule I-V, first offense, and sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by unlawful person.

