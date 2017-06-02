Work delayed on 48th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach

Enter to win a VIP package to the Pelicans game on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday June 23-25, including two tickets, food discounts, and the chance to get your picture taken with the Cubs' World Series trophy!More >>
Enter to win a VIP package to the Pelicans game on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday June 23-25, including two tickets, food discounts, and the chance to get your picture taken with the Cubs' World Series trophy!More >>
Horry County police arrested a wanted Tabor City man in a Loris motel on Tuesday, May 23, according to WMBF News’ partner, My Horry News.More >>
Horry County police arrested a wanted Tabor City man in a Loris motel on Tuesday, May 23, according to WMBF News’ partner, My Horry News.More >>
Construction on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lake Drive in Myrtle Beach was delayed by the lack of equipment to complete the storm-drainage phase of the work.More >>
Construction on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lake Drive in Myrtle Beach was delayed by the lack of equipment to complete the storm-drainage phase of the work.More >>
Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5 through 7.More >>
Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5 through 7.More >>
A group of Coastal Carolina students known as the Wall Fellows, of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business, recently visited the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors headquarters in London.More >>
A group of Coastal Carolina students known as the Wall Fellows, of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business, recently visited the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors headquarters in London.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>