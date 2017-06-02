Work delayed on 48th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach

Construction on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lake Drive in Myrtle Beach was delayed by the lack of equipment to complete the storm-drainage phase of the work. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Construction on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lake Drive in Myrtle Beach was delayed by the lack of equipment to complete the storm-drainage phase of the work.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, work was previously scheduled to be completed Monday, but is now expected to continue until mid-June.

After storm drains are installed, crews will rebuild and repave the road.

