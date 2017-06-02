Veterans Golf Classic set to tee off in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Veterans Golf Classic set to tee off in Myrtle Beach

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5-7. (Source: Chris King) Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5-7. (Source: Chris King)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5 through 7.

According to a news release, the 54-hole, two-man-team event, is open to all current and former members of the military and their friends. Each team features at least one current or former member of the armed forces. Based on their handicap, players are placed into one of four flights – Eisenhower, MacArthur, Nimitz and Franks.

Each day, the formats of play – better ball, combined net team score and scramble – change. The colors of each service branch – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine and Coast Guard – will be presented. The Branch Challenge pits each branch against each other.

The Carolina Cup, another tournament within the tournament, matches members of the VFW against the American Legion.

The host courses for this year’s event are Shaftesbury Glen, the Norman Course at Barefoot Resort, Wild Wing Avocet, Prestwick Country Club, International Club, The Witch, Thistle and Long Bay Golf Club.

For more information, visit http://veteransclassicgolf.com/.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

