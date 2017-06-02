CCU students learn about international real estate in London

Pictured with the CCU students is Peter Bolton King, who is the institution’s global property standards director. (Source: CCU's Grant Center for Real Estate and Economic Development)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A group of Coastal Carolina students known as the Wall Fellows, of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business, recently visited the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors headquarters in London.

According to a news release, RICS is a leading international professional body in the fields of land, property and construction. Founded in 1868, it has about 120,000 members, known as chartered surveyors, active in more than 140 countries, who engage in a wide range of real estate-related activities including valuation, property management, project management, brokerage, town planning, construction, supervision, development and investment consultancy.

CCU’s Grant Center for Real Estate and Economic Development arranged the visit as part of its program relating to international property. Peter Bolton King, the institution’s global property standards director, hosted the tour, explaining the history of the institution and the role it currently plays in property markets worldwide.

