CCU students learn about international real estate in London

Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5 through 7.More >>
Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5 through 7.More >>
A group of Coastal Carolina students known as the Wall Fellows, of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business, recently visited the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors headquarters in London.More >>
A group of Coastal Carolina students known as the Wall Fellows, of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business, recently visited the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors headquarters in London.More >>
Horry County’s name, and subsequent identity, is always evolving.More >>
Horry County’s name, and subsequent identity, is always evolving.More >>
Setup is already underway for this year's salt games.More >>
Setup is already underway for this year's salt games.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Wednesday a woman who had been reported missing was found.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Wednesday a woman who had been reported missing was found.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>