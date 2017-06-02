Native Sons Salt Games to return to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Setup is already underway for this year's salt games.

For the fifth year in a row the Native Sons are putting on the event in downtown Myrtle beach. This year it's new and improved but if you plan to participate you better act fast.

Whether you're competing or just watching, the Native Sons are pulling out all the stops.

A surf-off, volleyball tournament and CrossFit competition are only some of the events that will take place here this weekend.

There will also be beach yoga and wrestling.

Organizers of the salt games made improvements to last year's event. They've added a bigger skateboarding portion. Organizers are wanting to rebuild the momentum that comes with the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach.

If you're more of a spectator, there will be free festival activities, food vendors, and live entertainment. The event is also kid-friendly. For the first time this year, event staff are adding a jumping park with inflatables.

"The goal is just to have a good time and as always with the Native Sons motto, just promote the local beach community. We're all about making Myrtle Beach a better place for the locals and tourists that are coming into town," said Event Coordinator Kendall Seagroves.

The Salt Games are a big deal this time of year for our area. But this year, organizers are already calling it the biggest yet.

Last year, there were 300 CrossFit teams, while this year, 400 are registered. So far, 100 people are running in the Beach Bum 5K and there are over 50 vendors.

The Salt Games is a good sell of our area to the thousands of combined spectators and competitors. Which means a win for each business along the boulevard.

Plus, it's all for a good cause. Thousands of dollars are reeled in through this event, but a portion of all salt games proceeds are going to be donated to the Surf Dream Foundation.

"It's a local guy, Phil Jackson. And basically what he does is he provides an opportunity for kids who have no experience surfing and takes them out there, push them in the waves, teach them about ocean safety, and how to have a good time, but how to also be safe when you're out there in the ocean," Seagroves said.

The Salt Games will be both Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 in the morning. It is free to the public and competitors.

Friday is the last day you can register online at http://www.thesaltgames.com/.

