Native Sons Salt Games to return to Myrtle Beach

The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night.More >>
The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night.More >>
Setup is already underway for this year's salt games.More >>
Setup is already underway for this year's salt games.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Wednesday a woman who had been reported missing was found.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Wednesday a woman who had been reported missing was found.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Down East Wood Ducks by a final of 4-2 Thursday behind a stellar start from Ryan Kellogg , who allowed just two runs over 6.2 innings en route to a victory from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Down East Wood Ducks by a final of 4-2 Thursday behind a stellar start from Ryan Kellogg , who allowed just two runs over 6.2 innings en route to a victory from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.More >>
Florence police are looking suspects wanted in connection with a shoplifting that occurred at the local Belk store.More >>
Florence police are looking suspects wanted in connection with a shoplifting that occurred at the local Belk store.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>