UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police find missing woman

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Wednesday a woman who had been reported missing was found.

According to an MBPD Facebook post, Jennifer Danielle Whittaker, 32, was located after going missing May 22 in the 700 block of North Kings Highway.

