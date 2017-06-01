Pelicans fly past Wood Ducks

Story courtesy of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Down East Wood Ducks by a final of 4-2 Thursday behind a stellar start from Ryan Kellogg , who allowed just two runs over 6.2 innings en route to a victory from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.



With both starting pitchers' coasting, Myrtle Beach (29-25) struck first against Down East (21-32) starter Wes Benjamin (3-5) in the fifth. With one out in the frame, Eddy Martinez recorded the first Myrtle Beach hit with a line drive single to left field. Following a base hit from Tyler Alamo , Martinez would be retired on the basepaths after getting picked off at second base for the second out of the frame. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Alamo would score on a Jesse Hodges double to give the Birds the 1-0 advantage. Follow a two-out walk issued to Matt Rose, Connor Myers continued the two-out rally with a run-scoring single to left field, extending the Pelicans lead to 2-0.



The Pelicans continued to add on to their lead in the sixth. With one out in the inning, Daniel Spingola doubled down the left field line before advancing to third on a ground out. A passed ball brought him in to extend the Myrtle Beach lead to 3-0. Martinez would cap off the Pelicans' scoring with an exclamation point, as the Cuban outfielder blasted his sixth home run of the season over the left field wall to give the Pelicans their fourth run of the contest.



With Kellogg (2-3) cruising, the Woodies would break up the shutout in the seventh. Luis La O kicked off the frame with a base hit before scoring on a Josh Altmann triple to begin the top of the frame. With the score 4-1, Chuck Moorman grounded out to the right side of the infield to score Altmann and make it a 4-2 ballgame.



The two runs were all the Wood Ducks could muster against Kellogg, who picked up his second win of the season. The southpaw yielded just those two runs on four hits, with four strikeouts against one walk. Casey Bloomquist came in relief of Kellogg in the seventh with two men retired and pitched the rest of the way to wrap up the Pelicans' 4-2 victory over Down East. Bloomquist did not allow a base runner in his 2.1 frames and whiffed four.



Myrtle Beach will look to take the series advantage Friday at 7:05 p.m. in game three of the set with RHP Adbert Alzolay (5-1, 2.72 ERA) on the mound to oppose RHP Richelson Pena (3-2, 3.80 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.



Friday's contest will mark the first of eight Fidget Spinner Friday's, with the first 500 kids 12-and-under receiving a Pelicans collectible fidget spinner. Tomorrow's matchup will also feature a Mystery Bobblehead giveaway and a special Foodie Friday Shrimp Boil. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.