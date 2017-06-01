Search on for suspects in theft from Florence Belk store

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Florence police are looking for the suspects wanted in connection with a theft from the local Belk store. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking suspects wanted in connection with a shoplifting that occurred at the local Belk store.

According to the Florence Police Department, the theft happened at the store, located at 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., on May 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

