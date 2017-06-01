UPDATE: Suspect in Ingram Street shooting in Florence surrenders - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Suspect in Ingram Street shooting in Florence surrenders to police

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Bennie Nowlin. (Source: Florence Police) Bennie Nowlin. (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The suspect wanted in connection with a June 1 shooting within the city limits of Florence turned himself into authorities on Monday.

According to information from Florence Police Capt. David McClure, Bennie John Nowlin, 24, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent felony.

Nowlin is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center. 

The suspect is accused of riding to Ingram Street on a bicycle and shooting a person several times after a brief conversation. 

Police previously said the shooting happened at the Ingram Street Grocery. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

