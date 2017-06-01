Florence police looking for suspect following Ingram Street shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a suspect who reportedly road to Ingram Street on a bicycle and shot a person Thursday night.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, officers were dispatched to 724 Ingram St. in reference to the shooting. The suspect reportedly shot the victim several times after a brief conversation.

The suspect left on the bicycle and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Brandt.

Anyone with information should contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

