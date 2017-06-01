Florence police identify suspect wanted for Ingram Street shooti - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Florence police identify suspect wanted for Ingram Street shooting

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Bennie Nowlin. (Source: Florence Police) Bennie Nowlin. (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a suspect who reportedly rode to Ingram Street on a bicycle and shot a person Thursday night.

Bennie John Nowlin is wanted for the shooting, which happened at the Ingram Street Grocery, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department. Nowlin should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, officers were dispatched to 724 Ingram St. in reference to the shooting. The suspect reportedly shot the victim several times after a brief conversation.

The suspect left on the bicycle and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Brandt.

Anyone with information should contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:42:30 GMT
    Hurricane Season ForecastHurricane Season Forecast

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>

  • Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

    Public invited to comment on proposed roundabout that would replace oak tree

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:42:00 GMT
    The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)The oak tree that could be removed to make way for a roundabout. (Source: WMBF News)

    A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

    More >>

    A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.

    More >>

  • Police looking for missing Florence woman

    Police looking for missing Florence woman

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:58:19 GMT
    Alex June Clemons. (Source: Florence PoliceAlex June Clemons. (Source: Florence Police

    Florence Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday night. Alex June Clemons was last seen leading her residence on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Just 1. She is described as 25 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with blonde hair.

    More >>

    Florence Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday night. Alex June Clemons was last seen leading her residence on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Just 1. She is described as 25 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with blonde hair.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly