Residents get evacuation information, share Matthew stories at hurricane expo

Horry Electric Coop simulated power lines getting knocked down during a storm at Thursday's hurricane expo. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thursday was the official start of the 2017 hurricane season, and the WMBF First Alert Weather Team helped to ensure those in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are ready.

WMBF News hosted a hurricane expo Thursday on the plaza in front of Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach.

A number of area groups and businesses, such as Horry Electric Coop, the Salvation Army and the local chapter of the American Red Cross, joined the WMBF News First Alert Weather Team to talk preparedness.

Horry Electric even had a live demonstration that showed what happens when a storm brings down power lines and causes outages.

Many of the attendees asked about evacuation information, while others talked about their experiences during Hurricane Matthew last fall.

That October storm caused damage and severe flooding across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

