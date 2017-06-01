Sheriff honors Murrells Inlet man who rescued two women from sinking Jeep

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man was recognized for his heroic efforts to save the lives of two women after their car plunged into the Waccamaw River.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Lane Cribb presented D.J. Nance with the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Lifesaving Award on Thursday.

On March 1, 24-year-old Haley Morris and 23-year-old Kate Henry were coming home from a late-night gym workout when they were forced to detour onto Wachesaw Road, the release stated.

The two were unfamiliar with the and ultimately turned the vehicle toward the Waccamaw River. Due to poor visibility because of fog, Morris didn’t known she had driven onto the Wacca Wache Marina boat ramp until her Jeep Commander was slipping into the river, according to the release.

As the vehicle sank, the women were unable to open the Jeep’s doors or windows. Police said Nance, who was fishing nearby, dove into the water, swam 40 yards and got the two to unlock the doors.

“As he pulled Morris out of the vehicle, he promised to come back and save Henry or ‘die trying,’ the release stated. “He kept his promise.”

“There are no words,” Morris said. “We thank him every day.”

