Enjoy arts, music, and ball games this weekend

Baseball will be one of the many activities available to locals this weekend. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's going to be a great weekend to enjoy music, the arts and America's pastime.

Join the Myrtle Beach Pelicans as they take on the Down East in a series that runs June 1 through June 3 at Pelicans Field in Myrtle Beach. The games start each night at 7:05 p.m.

For more details about the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, click here.

Also on the diamond this weekend, the Florence Red Wolves are at home against Martinsville on Saturday, June 3 ,at 7 p.m. Join the fun at Sparrow Stadium on the campus of Francis Marion University. For more information about ticket prices and other games click here.

The popular Native Sons Salt Games returns to Myrtle Beach for its fifth year June 3 through June 4. Both Saturday and Sunday, the festival pairs fitness with fun on the beach, and you don't have to compete to enjoy.

Some of the areas of competition include a paddleboard race, youth yoga, volleyball and more. All the fun happens on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. For more information, click here.

The Music on Main Concert series in North Myrtle Beach is already into its third concert of the season, with many enjoying sitting by the beach and listening to music. The free concert series is each Thursday night through September 28, starting at 7 p.m. Click here for a complete schedule.

Enjoy the beautiful scenery at Brookgreen Gardens while taking in The Fine Arts Festival, which gives participants the chance to meet and talk with more than 60 artists about their work, and even watch them in action.

The festival runs June 3 through June 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Click here for more information.

Don't forget The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour happening Saturday and Sunday in Florence and Horry counties.

This self-guided farm tour features local artisans and farmers markets. Visitors can see first-hand where their food comes from and watch artists in action. Tours will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more details, click here.

It's good old traditional Bluegrass at its finest when the Morris Brothers perform in concert on Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m. These Aynor brothers have been playing together for 44 years. Attendees can enjoy the free concert at McCown Auditorium at the Horry County Museum in Conway.

Finally, make Friday, June 2, a movie night under the stars.

Check out "Matilda" at Valor Park in The Market Common. Attendees should be sure to bring their own blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy the big screen. The movie starts close to dusk, or about 9 p.m. To find out other movies that will be showcased under the stars, click here.

