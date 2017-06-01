Myrtle Beach First Friday Artwalks hope to draw more attention to downtown

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach artists are showing locals and visitors that there's much more to the city than it just being a beach town.

A group of business owners and local artists created the First Friday Artwalks for downtown Myrtle Beach. The goal is to increase the exposure of all the arts in the downtown area and enrich lives by uplifting the community with art.

This is the first year for the event and organizer William Miller said there are plans to continue year-round.

Participants can pick up a map and start at any of the seven galleries listed, or the food and drink supporters on the self-guided tour. They can stay at any of the galleries for as long as they want.

The next artwalk is scheduled for June 2, from 4 to 8 p.m.

"Our hope is people will come out and have a good time, experience the area, enjoy downtown because it isn't scary anymore," Miller said. "There is a lot of good art down here and good times to be had."

The galleries on the approximately one-mile walk feature the works of:

Gail Baillargeon

Debanjana Bhattachargee

Lorraine Dauphin

Sue Donaldson

Rachel Jones

Betsy (27) Mendillo

Michael Perrucci

Micheal Shimoji

Jackie Stacharowski

Terry Strawser

William H. Miller

Eric Kellum

