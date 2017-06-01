Wanted man taken into custody following foot chase in Conway

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Multiple agencies assisted the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in the chase and apprehension of a wanted man on Thursday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Timmy Tyner with the HCSO, deputies attempted to arrest the man on D Street in Conway due to an active warrant.

While trying to take the man into custody, he reportedly fled from the deputy and a foot chase occurred across U.S. 501, near the Hardees Auto Sales, Tyner said.

He added that officers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Conway Police Department, the Horry Count Police Department and South Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the chase.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. His name and specific charges were not immediately available.

