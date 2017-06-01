UPDATE: Chase in Conway ends with arrest of man wanted on domestic violence charge

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Multiple agencies assisted the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in the chase and apprehension of a wanted man on Thursday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Timmy Tyner with the HCSO, deputies attempted to arrest the man on D Street in Conway due to an active warrant.

While trying to take the man into custody, he reportedly fled from the deputy and a foot chase occurred across U.S. 501, near the Hardees Auto Sales, Tyner said.

According to HCSO Lt. Sherri Smith, Donald Alan Bonini, 48, of Conway, was originally wanted for an outstanding warrant for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. It took 30 minutes to apprehend him in the area of Willie James Road and Willard Road, she added.

Smith said the suspected was treated for heat exhaustion before being transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Tyner said officers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Conway Police Department, the Horry Count Police Department and South Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the chase.

