Historic Florence County plantation hits the market

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The historic Red Doe Plantation is up for sale for a mere $150,000.

The plantation sits along Francis Marion Road and includes a five-bedroom house and a little over four and a half acres.

The home was built in the 1800s and at one point was a working plantation.

Most know the property as a social gathering spot. In the past weddings and fundraisers have taken place on the property.

The Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation is the current owners of the legendary landmark. The group said they would like for someone to come in restore the beauty of the old plantation.

“This is a great place. People should know the kind of historic resources that are all around this property… in this Mars Bluff area of Florence County. There’s the slave dwellings that are on the campus of Francis Marion University, just a few minutes from here, the James Town Settlement down the road,” said Board member Louis Venters of the Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation.

Even though Red Doe is more than a century old, the original floors, windows, ceiling and fireplaces are intact.

Over the past six years, with the help of Florence County Council, $100,000 has gone into stabilizing the property.

The leaders of Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation said it hopes that someone will come along and turn the property into a private residence or a restaurant.

“Palmetto Trust will hold a preservation easement on this property, but the terms are that this is a legal instrument that his property will protected well into the future,” Venters said.

