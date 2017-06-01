5 juveniles arrested for string of crimes in Marion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Five juveniles were arrested Thursday for a string of criminal activity in the city of Marion over the last few weeks.

The crimes include motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle, grand larceny, petit larceny, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy, and malicious damage to property, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

“These crimes occurred over the last few weeks and due to the diligent effort of the Officers and Investigators they were able to identify, locate, and arrest the subjects,” said Chief Dewayne Tennie. “These arrests solved a great deal of crimes that have been reported and, hopefully, will bring closure and peace of mind to the victims as well as the citizens of the City. It is of the utmost importance for the citizens to be safe in their neighborhoods and our officers work tirelessly to ensure that the citizens’ can be safe, as well their property secure, and have peace of mind.”

