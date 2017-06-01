Hartsville man charged in connection with escape from officers, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville man charged in connection with escape from officers, carjacking

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Ezekiel Stevenson (Source: DCDC) Ezekiel Stevenson (Source: DCDC)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday a Hartsville man was charged in connection with a May 13 incident in which he escaped from detention center officers and attempted to carjack someone.

According to a SLED news release, Ezekiel Frequel Stevenson, 18, was charged with escape, carjacking, resisting, and assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest. He was an inmate and had been discharged from the hospital at the time of the incident.

Stevenson is held at the Darlington County Detention Center.

  Historic Florence County plantation hits the market

    Historic Florence County plantation hits the market

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:24:38 GMT
    The Red Doe Plantation. (Source: Ken Baker)The Red Doe Plantation. (Source: Ken Baker)

    The historic Red Doe Plantation is up for sale for a mere $150,000. The plantation sits along Francis Marion Road and includes a five-bedroom house and a little over four and a half acres. The home was built in the 1800's and at one point was a working plantation.

    The historic Red Doe Plantation is up for sale for a mere $150,000. The plantation sits along Francis Marion Road and includes a five-bedroom house and a little over four and a half acres. The home was built in the 1800’s and at one point was a working plantation.

    5 juveniles arrested for string of crimes in Marion

    5 juveniles arrested for string of crimes in Marion

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-01 17:39:41 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Five juveniles were arrested Thursday for a string of criminal activity in the city of Marion over the last few weeks. The crimes include motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle, grand larceny, petit larceny, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy, and malicious damage to property, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

    Five juveniles were arrested Thursday for a string of criminal activity in the city of Marion over the last few weeks. The crimes include motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle, grand larceny, petit larceny, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy, and malicious damage to property, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

