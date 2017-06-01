Hartsville man charged in connection with escape from officers, carjacking

The historic Red Doe Plantation is up for sale for a mere $150,000. The plantation sits along Francis Marion Road and includes a five-bedroom house and a little over four and a half acres. The home was built in the 1800’s and at one point was a working plantation.More >>
Five juveniles were arrested Thursday for a string of criminal activity in the city of Marion over the last few weeks. The crimes include motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle, grand larceny, petit larceny, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy, and malicious damage to property, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday a Hartsville man was charged in connection with a May 13 incident in which he escaped from detention center officers and attempted to carjack someone.More >>
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a Darlington County school activity bus Thursday morning.More >>
Conway’s city council will be discussing the possibility of bringing a new student housing project to the area off Wild Wing Boulevard. Planning Director Adam Emrick said after tonight’s planning commission meeting, they will make a recommendation for the project to the city council. Council will then hold a public hearing on the project at their June 19 meeting.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
