Hartsville man charged in connection with escape from officers, carjacking

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday a Hartsville man was charged in connection with a May 13 incident in which he escaped from detention center officers and attempted to carjack someone.

According to a SLED news release, Ezekiel Frequel Stevenson, 18, was charged with escape, carjacking, resisting, and assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest. He was an inmate and had been discharged from the hospital at the time of the incident.

Stevenson is held at the Darlington County Detention Center.

