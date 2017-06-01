Conway planning commission approves rezoning for proposed student housing off Wild Wing Boulevard

The student housing project is planned for the property once occupied by the now-demolished Coastal Estates. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway City Council will discuss the possibility of bringing a new student housing project to the area off U.S. 501 and Wild Wing Boulevard.

“The question I would always ask is, is this the right location for student housing, period?” said Hugh Schrowang, president of The Sanctuary at Wild Wing.

At Thursday's planning commission meeting, the board unanimously approved the rezoning. Council will next hold a public hearing on the project at their June 19 meeting.

The project would occupy the property that was previously Coastal Estates, once state-of-the-art student housing that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2014.

Planning director Adam Emrick said the student housing project is different from other similar endeavors in that it resembles single-family houses rather than large apartments.

Jessica Brown, of DDC Engineering, said the project is called Aspen Heights and will include 117 cottage-style buildings, with 147 units sitting on 20 acres. It’s aimed at being off-campus housing for students.

She said the main entrance and exit is right on U.S. 501, but a secondary entrance behind Aldi will connect to Wild Wing Boulevard.

According to Brown, the company had to do a traffic study as part of the project.

Emrick said the study showed the existing road infrastructure can accommodate the additional traffic from this development and anticipated traffic from the commercial development.

Brown said the project includes enough parking spaces for each resident.

Schrowang, who lives in the Wild Wing area, has concerns about increased traffic on Wild Wing Boulevard.

“The road merges to one lane at the intersection with Aldi’s entrance. That means traffic is going to be moving left or right or both directions, left and right, when they’re trying to get through,” he said.

Schrowang also wants to know what students will do if they don’t have cars to get to campus.

“Are they going to have shuttling? There’s no walking sidewalks that students can walk on, there’s no crossing on 501,” Schrowang said.

The project is not affiliated with Coastal Carolina University, said Martha Hunn, spokesperson for CCU.

