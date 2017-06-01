Conway city council to discuss new student housing project off Wild Wing Blvd.

The student housing project is planned for the property once occupied by the now-demolished Coastal Estates. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway’s city council will be discussing the possibility of bringing a new student housing project to the area off Wild Wing Boulevard.

Planning Director Adam Emrick said after tonight’s planning commission meeting, they will make a recommendation for the project to the city council. Council will then hold a public hearing on the project at their June 19 meeting.

The project would occupy the property that was previously Coastal Estates, once-state-of-the-art student housing that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2014.

Emrick said the student housing project is different from other student housing projects in that it resembles single family houses rather than large apartments. There will be just over 150 units in total, less than the coastal estates approved units and encompassing more area.

The housing will be accessed via Wild Wing Boulevard at Highway 501. Emrick said a traffic study has been already been completed which shows that the existing road infrastructure can accommodate the additional traffic from this development, and anticipated traffic from the commercial development.

