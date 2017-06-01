Conway city council to discuss new student housing project off Wild Wing Blvd.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday a Hartsville man was charged in connection with a May 13 incident in which he escaped from detention center officers and attempted to carjack someone.More >>
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a Darlington County school activity bus Thursday morning.More >>
Conway’s city council will be discussing the possibility of bringing a new student housing project to the area off Wild Wing Boulevard. Planning Director Adam Emrick said after tonight’s planning commission meeting, they will make a recommendation for the project to the city council. Council will then hold a public hearing on the project at their June 19 meeting.More >>
Reversing an earlier decision, the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating what led to a small plane crashing into the ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park earlier this week.More >>
The driver of a moped involved in a wreck with a car was taken to the hospital Thursday morning.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.More >>
