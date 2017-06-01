TRAFFIC ALERT: Moped crash delays traffic on Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The driver of a moped involved in a wreck with a car was taken to the hospital Thursday morning. Myrtle Beach police advised drivers to avoid the area due to traffic congestion.

According to an MBPD news release, officers responded to 72nd Avenue North and Kings Highway at 10:45 a.m.

