UPDATE: Victim in fatal four-vehicle crash involving Darlington County school bus identified

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a four-vehicle wreck involving a Darlington County school activity bus Thursday morning.

According to a Darlington County Schools news release, there were no students on board at the time of the wreck. It happened at 7:53 a.m. about 1.5 miles south of Hartsville, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet car died as a result of the crash. The Chevrolet was heading north on US Highway 15, went left of center and sideswiped a 2011 Dodge Truck, which was in the southbound lane. The Chevrolet then hit the bus head-on.

A 2002 BMW was damaged by debris in the wreck.

Each driver was wearing a seat belt.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, Betty Stokes, 51, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner's Office and the SCHP.

