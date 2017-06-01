UPDATE: One person killed in four-vehicle crash involving Darlington County school bus

Two people were injured in a wreck involving a Darlington County school activity bus Thursday morning.More >>
Conway's city council will be discussing the possibility of bringing a new student housing project to the area off Wild Wing Boulevard. Planning Director Adam Emrick said after tonight's planning commission meeting, they will make a recommendation for the project to the city council. Council will then hold a public hearing on the project at their June 19 meeting.
Reversing an earlier decision, the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating what led to a small plane crashing into the ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park earlier this week.
The driver of a moped involved in a wreck with a car was taken to the hospital Thursday morning.
The heroin opioid epidemic is reaching our community's children and Horry County Sheriff's deputies need your help to track down a woman they say is partially responsible.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
A Pearl man received a life sentence plus 30 years after he kidnapped and attempted to kill his wife.
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.
