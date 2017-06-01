UPDATE: One person killed in four-vehicle crash involving Darlington County school bus

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a four-vehicle wreck involving a Darlington County school activity bus Thursday morning.

According to a Darlington County Schools news release, there were no students on board at the time of the wreck. It happened at 7:53 a.m. about 1.5 miles south of Hartsville, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet car died as a result of the crash. The Chevrolet was heading north on US Highway 15, went left of center and sideswiped a 2011 Dodge Truck, which was in the southbound lane. The Chevrolet then hit the bus head-on.

A 2002 BMW was damaged by debris in the wreck.

Each driver was wearing a seatbelt.

