Drivers injured in Darlington County school bus wreck

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a wreck involving a Darlington County school activity bus Thursday morning.

According to Darlington County Schools news release, a car ran into the bus just outside Hartsville.

There were no students on board at the time of the wreck, but both drivers. SC Highway Patrol is investigating.

