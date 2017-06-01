Two more suspects land on WMBF’s Suspect Search list - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two more suspects land on WMBF’s Suspect Search list

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Alexa Akers (Source: JRLDC) Alexa Akers (Source: JRLDC)
Gonzalo Cruz (Source: JRLDC) Gonzalo Cruz (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The heroin opioid epidemic is reaching our community's children and Horry County Sheriff’s deputies need your help to track down a woman they say is partially responsible.

23-year-old Alexa Akers is wanted for failure to appear for unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. The Horry County police report states that on September 28, 2016, a newborn was tested for methadone, opiates and heroin and was remaining in the hospital going through withdrawal. Two other children under Akers' care were also tested and later placed with a relative. Akers' last known address is on Duchess Court in Myrtle Beach.

22-year-old Gonzalo Cruz is wanted for failure to appear for criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree. The Horry County police report states that on October 5, 2010 the complainant stated he saw a man leaving his daughter's bedroom early in the morning. He asked her if the two were having sex, she said yes. Cruz' last known address is in Browns Mobile Home Park in Conway.

