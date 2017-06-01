‘Celebrity Square’ at Broadway at the Beach renamed ‘The Avenue’

The new Hard Rock Cafe is located in the section of Broadway at the Beach that is now named "The Avenue." (Source: Burroughs and Chapin news release)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The section of Broadway at the Beach that has been known as “Celebrity Square” for years is now named “The Avenue,” according to a news release from Burroughs and Chapin, the company that owns the popular Myrtle Beach destination.

The change comes with the opening of Dave & Buster’s on June 5, and “reflects a design inspiration built around a repurposed warehouse district architectural style and the successful implementation of a strategy to attract new tenants who would be open and active during daylight hours,” the news release states.

The Avenue is also the location of the new Hard Rock Café location, Wahlburgers, which opened last year, and the American Tap House.

"We're pleased to unveil this new name and welcome everyone to The Avenue," said Chad E. Carlson, executive vice president for Burroughs & Chapin. "It was our vision to create a place that builds upon the magic and vibrancy that makes Broadway at the Beach so special."

According to the company, the name change is the first step in a “multi-year transformation” for Broadway at the Beach. New facades and landscaping are being installed in the “Mediterranean Village,” which is located next to The Avenue. There are also new amusement rides, including a Ferris Wheel. Two new restaurants, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen and Carolina Ale House, are both scheduled to open this summer.

"As we complete this important milestone and first step in our multi-year transformation at Broadway at the Beach there is still a lot more excitement to come," said Carlson. "This is only the beginning of the many initiatives we have planned to elevate the guest experience and to position Broadway at the Beach as the Southeast's premier family entertainment destination."

Broadway at the Beach encompasses 350 acres in the center of Myrtle Beach off Highway 17 Bypass, and includes shopping, dining and entertainment locations surrounding the 23-acre Lake Broadway.

