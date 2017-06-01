‘Celebrity Square’ at Broadway at the Beach renamed ‘The Avenue’

The section of Broadway at the Beach that has been known as “Celebrity Square” for years is now named “The Avenue,” according to a news release from Burroughs and Chapin, the company that owns the popular Myrtle Beach destination.More >>
The section of Broadway at the Beach that has been known as “Celebrity Square” for years is now named “The Avenue,” according to a news release from Burroughs and Chapin, the company that owns the popular Myrtle Beach destination.More >>
Mosquito season is fast approaching, and with the presence of warm weather, South Carolinians are sure to spend more time outdoors.More >>
Mosquito season is fast approaching, and with the presence of warm weather, South Carolinians are sure to spend more time outdoors.More >>
Hurricane season is here, and it's not only a time for just officials, but for everyone to make a plan a priority.More >>
Hurricane season is here, and it's not only a time for just officials, but for everyone to make a plan a priority.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a wanted sex offender has turned himself in.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a wanted sex offender has turned himself in.More >>
A Facebook user posted a video showing the jumps.More >>
A Facebook user posted a video showing the jumps.More >>