SCDHEC: Follow these tips to protect against mosquitos

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Mosquito season is fast approaching, and with the presence of warm weather, South Carolinians are sure to spend more time outdoors. The Department of Health and Environmental Control offered tips to protect against mosquitos.

According to DHEC’s website, the first step is to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. Get rid of standing water by mowing the lawn, trimming shrubbery and cutting down weeds and vines, such as ivy, in the yard and next to the house. Clogged gutters are one of the most overlooked breeding sites.

Protect yourself and your family with these tips:

When you go outside, apply an EPA-recommended mosquito repellent to your skin or wear protective clothing.

Wear light colors and avoid wearing scented products outdoors.

Be careful when applying insect repellents to children and babies:

Spray repellent onto your hands and then apply to a child’s face.

Do not apply repellent to a child’s hands, mouth, cut or irritated skin.

Do not use Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus on children younger than 3 years old. Do not use repellents containing DEET on babies younger than 2 months old.

Keep car windows rolled up and garage doors closed at night.

Make sure all screens on windows and doors are intact and installed properly.

