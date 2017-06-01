New evacuation zone signs in Horry County mark start of hurricane season

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane season is here, and it's not only a time for just officials, but for everyone to make a plan a priority.

Emergency officials want to spread the word about new evacuation zone signs throughout the county.

Horry County's emergency management team makes it a priority all year long to make sure they are ready for any disaster.

When it comes to hurricanes, there haven't been any major changes when it comes to county or state plans.

But you probably have noticed new evacuations signs being put out throughout our area. So if you see a sign near your job, work, or on the way to take your kids to school that say A, B, or C, you are near an evacuation zone.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold explains another change.

"The national hurricane center is actually starting to issue storm surge watches and warnings, so you may have a category one hurricane but it may be producing a storm surge that's more like a category three level storm surge so that's what those new watches and warning from storm surges are going to be for this year," said Jamie Arnold.

If you haven’t seen any evacuation signs where you live or commute, it doesn’t mean you’re not in an evacuation zone.

There are thousands more to be put out.

You can never be too prepared, and that’s exactly why Thursday is a good time to clear up any confusion or answer any questions.

The Hurricane Expo happening Thursday is an event that will feature not only the First Alert weather team but also the The National Weather Service, Horry County EOC, the Red Cross and Contract Exteriors, just to name a few.

So whether you have questions about local evacuation zones, being prepared to ride out a hurricane in your home, or insurance or home repairs, the hurricane expo will get you ready.

We've already seen some tropical storm action this year, which just goes to show you, you can never be too prepared.

"We’re going to have a good time but a serious time getting ready for hurricane season, if we learned anything last year there was a lot of confusion especially with the zones, evacuations plans so we're going to be there to try to clarify that with the hurricane expo because it’s best to know way ahead of time than try to figure out the day before you're trying to leave," Arnold said.

The WMBF First Alert Hurricane Expo is happening today from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the plaza in front of Ripley's Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach.

The event is free and open to the public.

If you show your First Alert Weather app, you'll receive at $10 entrance into the aquarium for today only.

