Florence police search for suspects in taco bar burglary

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with a Florence taco bar burglary. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects wanted for questioning in connection with the burglary of a taco bar.

According to details from the Florence Police Department, the burglary happened at King Jefe Taco Bar, located at 134 S. Irby St., on May 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

