Palmetto Disaster Recovery reps in Nichols to help residents with Matthew-related issues

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
Forecasters are predicting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, which typically runs from June 1 through the end of November.More >>
Coastal Carolina University Dean of Students Travis Overton said the school takes a hard stance on alcohol use on campus, which could be one reason why a recent report found CCU leads U.S. colleges in the number of alcohol arrests and disciplinary actions per ten thousand students.More >>
Representatives with Palmetto Disaster Recovery are making sure people in Nichols are getting the help they need after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
Concessions at Coastal Carolina University baseball games made $170,824.05 during the 35 home games of the baseball season this year. Of that amount, $23,729.25, or nearly 14 percent, was from beer sales alone.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>
