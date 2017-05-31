Palmetto Disaster Recovery reps in Nichols to help residents with Matthew-related issues

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) - Representatives with Palmetto Disaster Recovery are making sure people in Nichols are getting the help they need after Hurricane Matthew.

The goal is to help guide them through the recovery process if they have not already signed up.

These reps are visiting Nichols Library to give people an individual recovery plan that helps them find resources and support services, and set up goals with step-by-step actions.

The case managers can help with long-term recovery like housing, financial services, health needs and emotional or spiritual well-being.

Sandee Rogers, Nichols' town clerk, believes the help will hopefully get the town one step closer to recovery.

“They are getting all the information to get people home, and to have them in here for a day or two is giving them easier access to the people," Rogers said. "So if they haven’t signed up, then they can. We are hoping with the slow amount of traffic coming in is a good sign that most people have already signed up."

The goal is to get Nichols residents back in their homes, one person at a time.

"It’s been eight months; it’s time," Rogers said.

Case managers with Palmetto Disaster Recovery are in addition to the assistance the town has arranged for people that may not be receiving the dollars from the $52 million Housing and Urban Development fund.

"The case workers come in and give us sort of an expose of each home they feel like is really in need of repair and it's either for the circumstances they are living (in) now or the plight their home is in," Rogers said. "And with that, we look at the circumstances and say, 'Yes, this looks like a great home to help.'"

Rogers added the town is around 30 percent completely recovered.

The Palmetto Disaster Recovery teams are visiting Sumter, Lee and Williamsburg counties next. Reps will be at the Nichols Library again on Thursday, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.