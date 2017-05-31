Authorities investigating following death of Horry County inmate

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials are investigating after an inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center died Tuesday afternoon.

According to information from Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, 39-year-old Bryon Bland, of Myrtle Beach, died at 4:10 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered, and it could take 90 to 120 days to receive the report, Fowler said. He added that foul play is not suspected.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

