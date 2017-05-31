FIRST ALERT: Brighter and warmer Thursday on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A stray shower or storm will be possible this evening, otherwise, it will be another mild and muggy night with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s to lower 70 by Thursday morning.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will average in the middle to upper 80s at the beach and the upper 80s to 90 across the Pee Dee. The warm and muggy weather will linger into the upcoming weekend as well.

Rain chances will be spotty for the next few days. A stray shower or storm is possible on both Thursday and Friday afternoons although most locations will remain dry.

The weekend will be very warm, humid and summer-like with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. No day will be a washout, but pop up showers and storms will develop each afternoon from through the weekend with rain chances average 30% to 40%.