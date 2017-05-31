FIRST ALERT: Brighter and warmer Thursday on the way

Horry County School Board Chairman Joe Defeo said if students are "here illegally, they should not be allowed to go to school and use taxpayer funds."More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
A select few had the opportunity to test out the new floating aqua park in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.More >>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing women.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
One man was killed in what Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies believe was an attempted armed robbery.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
