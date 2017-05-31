CCU made more than $23,000 off beer sales at baseball games

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Concessions at Coastal Carolina University baseball games made $170,824.05 during the 35 home games of the baseball season this year. Of that amount, $23,729.25, or nearly 14 percent, was from beer sales alone.

The school launched a pilot program involving the sale of beer at baseball games this year.

Concessions sales totals from the 2016 baseball season were $110,753.05, meaning the vendors sold $60,000 more in food and drinks in 2017 with beer factored in.

Game attendance did increase as well year-over-year for CCU's baseball team, following their national title run in 2016.

Between 2016 and 2017, attendance grew by nearly 20 percent, compared to a more than 50 percent increase in concessions sales for the same time period.

The school had launched the pilot program with beer sales at baseball games as a test to see if beer should be sold at other sporting events.

