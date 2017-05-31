Deal Diva: Cracking price tag codes to get the best deal

The small number in the upper-right-hand corner of this Target clearance tag indicates the percentage off that ticketed item. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There are many numbers on a price tag, but there are only a few that really matter when it comes to getting the best deal.

At Target, you can easily identify marked-down items with a red clearance tag. If you look at the small number on the upper right-hand corner of the tag, you will see 15, 30, 50, or even 70. That is the percentage off the item. The current markdown percentage can last 10 to 14 days before it gets another markdown red tag price.

For Home Depot, a yellow sticker equals a clearance item. The items priced at .00 and .06 means the item is marked down. If you see a price ending in .06, it means there are six weeks left until another markdown.

At Pet Smart, remember to look at the prices ending in 9, like .09, .49, or .99, as those items will be full price. However, prices ending in 7, like .17, .47, and .67 are reduced to clear, and are likely the best lowest price.

Pink tags make it easy to spot clearance and sale item markdowns at JCPenney. If you see a price that ends in .99, it's a clearance item. If it ends in .97, it's a reduced clearance item and the price is likely to be lowered every two weeks to half the current ticket price.

Interested in learning more? The blog rather-be-shopping.com offers good information on how to crack the codes for other major retailers.

